ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday appointed Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan, Additional Secretary of Senate Secretariat, as Secretary Senate.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the appointment has been made in terms of Rule-38 of the Senate Secretariat (Service) Rules, 2017 with immediate effect from December 4.

Khan was appointed Secretary Senate following his predecessor Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas retired on December 3 after reaching the age of superannuation.