Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called Punjab on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office.

Matters regarding mutual interest including political situation, affairs of the Tiger Force and the arrangements for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sialkot came under discussion during the meeting.

SAPM Usman Dar briefed the Chief Minister on Kamyaab Nojawan Programme and the performance of Tiger Force. He also apprised him about the preparations made for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sialkot.

Usman Dar said that Kamyaab Nojawan Programme was a flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as the youth were being empowered through it.

The youth of the Tigers Force was our strength and it had set a new example by serving the people, he added