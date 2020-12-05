Share:

KARACHI - More staff members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic hit the country on Friday.

As per details, 16 employees of the NAB have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The employees have been quarantined after detection of the deadly virus.

Earlier, a deputy director, two assistant directors and a staff member had been confirmed with the COVID-19 at NAB Karachi’s office. Anti-corruption watchdog’s office administration had issued instructions to its officers and staff members to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

PTI MPA Sidra Imran tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Sindh Assembly Sidra Imran was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

According to details, the PTI leader will not attend the assembly session as she has quarantined herself at her residence for 14 days.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 55 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 410,072. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,260.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,262 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 179,240 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 121,753 in Punjab, 48,264 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 17,333 in Balochistan, 31,639 in Islamabad, 7,151 in Azad Kashmir and 4,692 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Furthermore 3,115 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,983 in Sindh, 1,389 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 332 in Islamabad, 174 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,672,166 coronavirus tests and 44,627 in the last 24 hours. 350,305 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,395 patients are in critical condition.