KARACHI-Two-day training seminar titled “Strengthening the Interface between Criminal Justice System and Mental Health System” concluded on Friday. The seminar, organised by the Pakistan psychiatric society in collaboration with forensic school of mental health, Scotland and Sindh judicial academy was held at the Sindh judicial academy. The seminar was attended by Judges, lawyers, police officers and mental health professionals. Addressing on the concluding day of seminar, consultant nurse in psychological therapies, forensic mental health, NHS, Scotland, Ms Patricia Cawthorne briefed the audiences about ‘Mentalisation” and use of a Mentalisation Based Treatment (MBT). She defined the mentalising as “when mentalising one automatically interpret behavior as based on mental states, such as desires, beliefs and feelings.” According to Ms Cawthorne, a shorthand idea or mentalising was “keeping mind in mind”. She said that the MBT aimed at to promote mentalising about oneself, others and in relationships. Ms Cawthorne also discussed Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD). Senior lecturer, university of West of Scotland and consultant nurse for forensic network Ms Helen Walker addressing the session about forensic network remit said that the first requirement to improve the services must be the establishment of a managed care network.

She said the mental health professionals should review the process for determining the right care for mentally disordered offenders.

Consultant forensic psychiatrist, the State Hospital, Garstairs, NHS, Scotland, Dr Khuram Khan, clinical psychologist, forensic mental health, NHS, Scotland Ms Natalie Bordon and executive director group development Pakistan Ms Valerie Khan also addressed a session on topic “Child Sexual Abuse, Legal Medical Issues and Prevention”.