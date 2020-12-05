Share:

ISLAMABAD- A teenager was sexually assaulted by three men while another eight-year-old boy was kidnapped in different parts of capital, informed sources on Friday. Police registered cases and started investigation, they said.

According to sources, a citizen Shakeel ur Rehman appeared before Police Station (PS) Shehzad Town and lodged a complaint that Adil along with two of his unknown accomplices had picked his14-year-old nephew and took him to a flat in Ali Pur. He alleged the troika kept the boy detained for three days and sodomized him.

The complainant appealed police to register case against accused and to arrest them. Police, taking action, registered case and started investigation.

Similarly, an eight-year-old boy namely Bilal Khan was allegedly abducted by unknown culprits from Ziarat Stop, the precinct of PS Koral, according to sources. Police have registered a case against unknown kidnappers.

under section 364-A of PPC on complaint of Sahil Khan, the brother of missing boy and started investigation. So far, the missing child could not be recovered by police, they said.

On the other hand, a female citizen Sehar Bibi reported to officials of PS Margalla that Muhammad Faheem along with his two accomplices allegedly stole her cash, wrist watches and other stuff from hostel room. Police booked the accused under charges of 380/34 and held one accused. Further investigation was on, sources said.

Koral police also registered a robbery case against a female house maid on complaint of landlord Ahsan who accused her of stealing gold ornaments from his house located at Ghauri Town Phase 5, sources said.

Meanwhile, Loibher police have nabbed a ring leader of robber gang involved in mugging houses and recovered cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3.7 million from him, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in theft. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi, Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, ASI Waris Ali and others. One of the team nabbed a house burglar identified as Ali Raza resident of District Khushab and recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments worth Rs3.7 million and pistol along with ammunition from him. Case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance of Lohibher police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.