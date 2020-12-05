Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) in collaboration with the experts of famed Discovery, National Geographic and Oxygen channels has arranged a training camp for the youth to learn skills to cope with harsh weather conditions, difficult situations and disasters in hilly and forest areas.

Keeping in view the aspiration and spirit of the youth for the thrilling activities, the KP-CTA took the initiative to promote adventure tourism and attract the youth towards healthy activities in the province. The survival campaign going on at scenic resort Malam Jabba in Swat valley, where expert trainers are imparting training and skills to youth, as how to survive in disaster and difficult situation during adventure tourism.

Noted experts Chad Keel of the Discovery Channel, Reza Eric Allah Bakhshi of the National Geographic Channel, Kody Sheerwood from the Oxygen Channel and national athlete Samar Khan, are impart training to the youth.

In the first phase, fresh youth are being given training while the already trained youth would undergo refresher courses in the second phase starting from December 6-12. Around 75 youth, both male and female from across the country, are learning skills about the use of essential items and making fire at a difficult and tough situation, water filtration, establishing a shelter, getting out of challenging conditions and others at the survival camp.