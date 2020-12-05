Share:

SARGODHA - Two persons were killed in van-bike collision here in Sillanwali police limits on Friday.

Police sources said that a speeding passenger van coming from Sillanwali hit a motorbike near Shaheenabad chowk, killing motorcyclist Muhammad Akram and his friend Muhammad Chiragh on the spot. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after legal-formalities and registered a case against the van driver.

Three brick-kilns sealed in Sargodha

Environment Protection Department on Friday sealed three brick-kilns over violation of government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the teams of Environment Protection Department conducted raids in chak 150-NB, chak 151-NB and Bhakkarbar village and found out that owners of three kilns failed to adopt the zigzag technology.

12 outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

Police have arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said on Friday that ongoing drive against drugs sellers and weapon handlers, teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 criminals and recovered 5.800 Kg hashish, 50 liter of liquor, 03 Pistol 30 bore and 1 gun 12 bore from their possession.

They were identified as Mohsin, Muhammad Ashraf, Dilawar Masih, Imtiaz, Muhammad Arshaad, Muhammad Ramzan, Mumtaz, Khizar Hayyat and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.