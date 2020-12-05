Share:

LAHORE - Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameer-Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar M Al-freed Zafar has urged healthcare providers and medical students to play their due role in raising awareness about precautionary measures to avoid COVID-19. “Wearing face masks should be motto of every person. Students of PGMI/AMC, Allied Health Sciences and Nursing College should play due role to create maximum awareness among people around them. Besides medical students, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, especially the younger generation should play their role and brief the citizens through social media as the youth is the guarantee of a stable future of the country”, he said while speaking at a ceremony arranged in connection with awareness week at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Friday.

Prof Al-freed said that it is the first responsibility of the citizens as well as the medical persons to spread information to save dear and near ones from this deadly virus.

He said that in today’s age of social media and information technology, it is not a difficult task to send a message to others and in this complex situation people need to be more aware of it.

He further said that the situation in the country regarding corona is very worrying at the moment and with the increase in the number of patients, the death rate has gone up from last wave.

He said that only solution to prevent from corona is in the hands of the people and precautionary measures should not be neglected at all. He said that corona is a disease in which the patient’s survivors and caregivers do not come near him as the infection can spread to others.

He said that despite the provision of all medical facilities by the government, the patient was suffering from severe mental illness.

He appealed to the citizens to take special care of health of the elderly in their homes and avoid travel for leisure and use face masks when going out so that maximum positive results of government awareness week can be seen.