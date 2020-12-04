Share:

ISLAMABAD-Zubab Rana’s latest drama Fitrat has made us have all eyes on her with her spellbinding performance. Starring as the hardworking, honest, and simple Rafia, Zubab Rana’s character has certain limitations. She has to be seen in a particular manner, her body language has to be relatively subdued or even shy to some degree. At the same time, she is someone who is financially responsible and her family depends on her income. Again, it is down to Zubab’s acting prowess that she manages to balance the scales b/w these two aspects. She is neither forceful nor is she timid by any means. Another thing that really stands out is how sanguine she is in face of adversity. Even in moments of grief, she has been able to contain her reactions.

There isn’t an outpour of never-ending grief – in a good way. She understands that life for her has to go. For the sake of herself and her family. That is a character trait Zubab has been able to deliver well too. It would have been easier to go in a frenzy or become entirely phlegmatic. Zubab does neither. Instead, she outlines the deep sorrow Rafia feels and yet understands she cannot afford to go all out and lose herself.