

LAHORE – A 50-year-old man with his 35-year-old nephew was recovered dead from the wreckage of a house that collapsed in the rain late Sunday in the Nawan Kot area, police said. On Monday, the rescuers retrieved the bodies after hectic efforts.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Nawaz and his nephew Nazir Ahmed, were sleeping in the residential quarter when all of a sudden the rooftop of the dilapidated house caved in with a bang.

The residents of Sahiwal district were residing in the one-room house situated in Ghuggian Naagra on rent for the last several months. They were working in the city as labourers, according to the local residents.

The locals noticed the happening about two hours after the rooftop collapsed, police said. The rescuers rushed to the spot later and launched the operation. “Both the men were lying dead as the rescuers removed the debris,” a rescue official told reporters. The police handed over the bodies to the families after fulfilling legal procedure. The families took the bodies to their native town.

Murder: Unidentified motorcyclists gunned down a 35-year-old man at the doorstep of his house in the Hanjarwal area and escaped, police said on Monday. The deceased, later identified as Sarfraz Ahmad, a resident of Hanjarwal village, was standing outside his house when unidentified motorcyclist appeared there and opened straight fire at him. The man sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. The police have also registered a murder case against unidentified killers on the complaint of Shamim Bibi, sister of the deceased.

Found dead: A 45-year-old woman was recovered dead from a drain in the Kahna police precincts on Monday. The body was removed to the morgue for autopsy.

Some passerby spotted the body in the Rohi Nalla near Chowki Soay Asal and informed the police. The police investigators are yet to ascertain her identity. Further investigations were underway. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was killed when a recklessly driven van smashed into his motorcycle in Raiwind City police limits.

Riaz Ahmed riding on his motorcycle was on the way home when a van bumped into the two-wheeler near the main bazaar. The driver along with the driven managed to escape from the crime scene.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Crushed: a 50-year-old man was killed when a car ran over him in the jurisdiction of Faisal Town police.