LAHORE - World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), in celebration with World Wetlands Day, arranged second annual National Art Competition at Ali Institute of Education on Tuesday.

More than 500 students from all leading school systems of Lahore, colleges and universities participated in the event. Kinnaird College for Women University; Forman Christian College University; National College of Arts; STEP Institute of Art, Design & Management; Beaconhouse National University and National College of Home Economics were the leading participants. The themes of competition were Celebrating Shades of Nature and Wetlands. Students made paintings, 3-D models and collage displays to creatively interpret the themes.

According to Mahvish Azim Ilyas, Senior Officer Green School Programme, WWF-Pakistan, "Wetlands are significant not just ecologically, but economically as well. The event has been organized to share this information and the environmental significance of wetlands with students.”

Rameen Mansoor, a student from Beaconhouse Canal-Campus shared her views regarding National Art Competition saying, "It feels good to be a part of it as everyone is striving to create awareness for the conservation of environment."

National Art Competition organized by WWF-Pakistan is now an annual event to impart environmental education through art and it will also be held in other cities in Punjab including Okara, Multan and Gujranwala.

World Wetlands Day marks the date of adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea (now known as the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands). The convention is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable utilization of wetlands. Out of 239 wetlands in Pakistan, 19 have been designated as wetlands of international significance by the convention.

The Green School Programme is a structured environmental education and awareness raising campaign that engages students through events, activities and skill development workshops throughout the year. Other than the National Art Competition, WWF-Pakistan also organizes other events and activities including Spellathon, Travelling Nature Carnival, Eco-Internship, Eco-Adventure, photography workshops and tree plantation drives.

The Green School Programme was launched in 2010, and since then more than 15,000 students have become part of this campaign from all across Pakistan.