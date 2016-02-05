LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust is holding a special sitting on the “Kashmir Solidarity Day” today (Friday), at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust.

The sitting will be chaired by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafique Tarar. The speakers will include the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Vice Chairman Professor Dr Rafique Ahmad, Chief Justice (r) Mian Maboob Ahmad, Mian Farooq Altaf, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, Prof. Nasir Zaidi, Farooque Khan Azad and Sayyed Naseeb Ullah Gardezi.