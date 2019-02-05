Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan has said that Voice of Punjab (VoP) will bring out young talent.

“Now the melodious voices which could not be heard due to lack of opportunities will be brought out. All aspirants of singing will be given opportunity to show their talent,” he said while talking to the media after MoU signing ceremony between PTV and Alhamra Arts Council in connection with Voice of Punjab. The minister said that VoP would be aired by PTV and the revenue to be generated would be equally distributed to Information Department and PTV.