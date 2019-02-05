Share:

ISLAMABAD : Four-day fabric and garment exhibition will be held in Paris on 11th February this month. According to details, twenty-two Pakistani fabric companies will participate in the upcoming Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Leatherworld fair and will showcase their products in exhibition. The four-day fabric and garment exhibition will be continued till Feb 14. Leatherworld Paris will contain tannery as well as finished leather goods, ranging from leather garments to accessories such as bags, shoes and other fashion products, Radio Pakistan reported. Exhibitors from Pakistan in February 2019 are Fabric: Anam Weaving Mills, Kamal Ltd, Kohinoor Mills, Liberty Mills, Mahmood Textile, Nishat Mills, Shahtaj Textile, Sapphire Textile, Sarena Dyeing & Finishing, Shafi Texcel. Some exhibitors from Pakistan are directly participating in the fair while the TDAP is setting up Pakistan Pavilion in the fair. The fair will display a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan.

In the last exhibition which was held in February 2018, a total of 1,093 exhibitors and 13,579 visitors from 110 countries participated. A large number of buyers from UK, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Germany attended the exhibition. This will be the second event of Leatherworld Paris.