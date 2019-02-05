Share:

ISTANBUL:- At least five people were wounded and a number of others got stuck on Monday under a heap of snow falling from a building roof in northwestern Turkey. The incident happened on the Uludag mountain, a popular winter sports centre in the province of Bursa. According to preliminary press reports, one person was reported as missing. Rescue operations were still continuing, the Haberturk daily said, adding that it was still not clear how many people were trapped under the snow.