Share:

HAFIZABAD-The district police have arrested 549 criminals including 51 burglars, rubbers and dacoits and have recovered stolen articles worth Rs3.6 million from them during January.

According to press release of the DPO, the police have also conducted 30 search operations and rounded up 573 suspects and after verification of their antecedent, 29 were arrested in different cases and have seized 7 pistols, 2 carbines, 2 rifles, 830g of charas and 41 litres of liquor from them. Moreover, the police have arrested 120 POs, 96 court deserters and 62 drug peddlers during January last.

Meanwhile, Jalalpur Bhattian police arrested an employee of Education Department on the charge of allegedly extracting usury from another employee of the same department.

According to FIR lodged by Muhammad Waqas of Rasulpur Tarar, he had borrowed some money from the accused Gulam Murtaza sometime back and had returned the borrowed amount alongwith interest to him but he was still harassing him to pay more amount of interest. The police are investigating.