Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University on Monday announced the admissions schedule of its merit-based programmes offered in the current semester spring 2019.

The last date for admission is March 5 while, the programmes offered on prescribed merit include PhD, MS/MPhil/M.Sc (Honours), Commonwealth of Learning, MBA/MPA, BS programmes, MSc (Statistics, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Microbiology, EPM, Mass Communication, Sustainable Environmental Design, Environmental Science and Betony), a press release said on Monday.

All those interested for admission in these programs have been advised to send their application form directly to the concerned department without admission fee before the stipulated date.

Admission forms/prospectus of these programmes can also be downloaded from the University’s official website.

Test/interview for the admission would be held on 15 to 25 April which will be intimated by concerned department. Merit list would b e displayed at the University’s website on 30th April.

According to the directions of the Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, all the departments will strictly follow the prescribed merit.

criteria, so as to encourage the talented and well-deserved students.