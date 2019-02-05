Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prize distribution ceremony of the Third CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup, Third Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup and 26th National Ski Championship was held at local hotel.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion. He was received by Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Tourism KP, Aziz Bolani, CEO Serena Hotels while ambassadors, high ranking defence and civil officials along with 40 foreign athletes and officials from 12 countries also attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief thanked the international players for their participation in these events and hoped that they would take along cherished memories of Pakistan’s magnificent beauty and traditional hospitality.

He urged the foreign players to act as the ambassadors of Pakistan and portray the true picture of this land of wonders in their respective countries. He invited the corporate sector to sponsor young and talented players in this exciting sport.

He said that Pakistan Air Force has chalked out a comprehensive plan to promote Winter Sports in the snowy mountains of Gilgit/Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also lauded the efforts of Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan in the promotion of winter sports in the country and added that it would not only help in finding new talent but also promote tourism industry in the country.

The chief guest awarded medals and cash prizes to the winning players. Ukrainians carried the day as Levko Tsibelenko won 1 gold and 3 silver medals while his countryman Andriy Mariichyn won 1 gold and 3 bronze medal in the Slalom and Giant Slalom categories of both International events. The Giant Slalom category was dominated by Usta Berkin of Turkey, who clinched both gold medals in the races. Pakistani Olympian Muhammad Karim won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in the Slalom category.

In the women events, Ukrainian Tetyana Tikun won 3 gold’s and 1 silver, while her country woman Anastasia Gorbunova won 1 gold and 3 silver medals and remained unassailable in both categories.

Pakistani Umama Wali also performed well in the women events and ended on the podium with 3 bronze medals while Gia Ali could won 1 bronze medal in the Slalom event.

Meanwhile, at the national level the coveted trophy for the 26th National Ski Championship was awarded to the PAF.