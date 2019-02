Share:

SIALKOT:-The Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested a passenger identified as Aamir Zaid with 680g of Ice heroin at Sialkot International Airport here. He was trying to travel to Saudi Arabia from SIAL through a private airline. The ASF personnel upon suspicion searched luggage of the accused and recovered ice heroin. The accused belongs to Lower Dir, KP. The ASF handed over the accused to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for investigation.