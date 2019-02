Share:

LONDON:-Julie Adams, the damsel in distress in classic monster movie Creature from the Black Lagoon, has died, aged 92. The 1954 film inspired last year's Oscar-winner The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro, who tweeted about the news. Adams died early on Sunday in Los Angeles, her son Mitch Danton told The Hollywood Reporter. She also played estate agent Eve Simpson in Murder, She Wrote opposite Angela Lansbury, between 1987 and 1993.