Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the people of China on the advent of traditional Chinese year.

He has also extended felicitations to Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, engineers and workers associated with different projects in Pakistan.

In a message on Monday, the CM said: “We salute the Chinese engineers and workers taking part in the development of Pakistan while staying away from their homeland and added that Pakistani nation fully shares the joys and happiness of their Chinese brethren.”

Buzdar said that participating and sharing each other’s joys promote brotherhood.

He continued: “Chinese nation has struggled against poverty, corruption and unemployment under their leadership and the PTI government is moving forward by learning from the Chinese model of development. He said that China is a sincere and trustworthy friend which has always sided with us in every hour of trial. A new history of economic and trade cooperation has been written in these days and both the countries have same stance on different international issues. A solid foundation of a new journey of development and prosperity has been laid in Pakistan with Chinese cooperation,”