Khushhalibank selects C Square

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has entrusted C Square to deploy Contact Center/CX Solution by Genesys and Avantage CRM, one of the best rated solutions globally. Given the changing customer expectations during this fast paced digital transformation in the banking sector, Khushhali Microfinance Bank realizes the need to provide prompt, reliable and quality customer service across all touch points. Genesys Solution’s digital engagement multi-channel tools will support the long term vision of automation and efficiency of Khushhalibank in the customer experience domain.

The agreement identifying the areas of collaboration between the two institutions was signed at Khushhalibank’s head office in Islamabad. The agreement was signed by Ghalib Nishtar, President Khushhalibank, and Ahsan Mashkoor, CEO C Square.

President KMBL, Ghalib Nishtar, said about the agreement: “Customer satisfaction is a priority at KMBL. Since C Square is an expert in customer experience management, our collaboration with it marks yet another important initiative taken by the microfinance bank to provide enhanced customer experience. Under the agreement, we will avail a variety of services including Gensys voice portal, Gensys outbound, Gensys Social Media and Avantage CRM.”

Delegation of SMIU visits NDU, Comsats

KARACHI (PR): The delegation of students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University and faculty members visited the National Defence University (NDU) and COMSATS University the other day.

During the visit of the NDU, the students of SMIU were briefed about various academic programs and academic activities by Colonel Munir, Director Public Relations. Later on, the students of SMIU visited library, sports gymnasium and classrooms of the university.

At the COMSATS University Islamabad, its Rector Professor Dr Raheel Qamar addressed the SMIU delegation.

Shell, Visa present Honda Civic to first prize winner

KARACHI (PR): Shell Pakistan and Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, are running a collaborative lucky draw promotion at Shell stations. Muhammad Ramish, the first lucky winner was awarded a Honda Civic sedan car, at a ceremony held at Shell House in Karachi. As part of the promotion, which runs until 15th February 2019, all Visa cardholders have a fabulous opportunity to win when they spend Rs2500 or more using their Visa card at selected Shell stations on fuels, lubricants or any purchase. The next lucky draw for the Grand Prize - a Toyota Fortuner SUV will be held at the end of the campaign.

The Managing Director and CEO of Shell Pakistan Limited, Haroon Rashid, commented: “We are excited with our partnership with Visa that has enabled Shell in promoting new payment solutions for our customers and innovatively rewarding their experience at our fuel stations. We are very happy for Muhammad Ramish; and extend our wishes to all other customers for the next draw.’

NBP, Mobi Direct sign agreement

KARACHI (PR): The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), in continuation of the two MoUs signed with Mobi Direct in August 2018, has now signed a final agreement enabling it to become a consortium member and settlement bank for Mobi Direct’s digital payment switch. As a consortium member, National Bank of Pakistan will be able to use Mobi Direct payment processing and transactions switching infrastructure and shared agent network for promoting nationwide branchless banking services to provide real growth to unbanked segment of population.

Bayer–Crop Science holds meeting

LAHORE (PR): Bayer Pakistan – Crop Science held a farmers meeting recently in Kasur to understand the challenges farmers face and promote the adoption of modern technologies and farming practices. The event allowed Bayer Pakistan – Crop Science to overcome the technological barriers and learning limitations by providing a platform where knowledge pertaining to the benefits of technology and modern farming practices could be shared with hundreds of farmers.