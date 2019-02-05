Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today, renewing pledge to continue support to Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The government as well as political and religious parties will organise rallies and seminars to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

One-minute silence will be observed at 10am, followed by solidarity rallies where people will make human chains in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other big cities.

Human chains will also be formed at all connecting points of Pakistan and AJK like Kohala, Holar, Azad Pattan and Mirpur. President Arif Alvi will especially visit Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. He will perform groundbreaking of Yadgar-i-Shuhada in Muazffarabad and address the AJK Legislative Assembly. A seminar will be held at the President House where speakers would shed light on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, governors and chief ministers of all the provinces issued special messages on the day to reiterate their resolve to stand by Kashmiris.

Also, the day will be marked in London where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the international conference on Kashmir at British Parliament today. The foreign minister will meet British lawmakers and senior government officials to share with them Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur urged all political parties to participate in the events to express solidarity with their Kashmiris.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamaatud Dawa, MMA and other parties will organize rallies and seminar.

Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan will broadcast different programmes while a Kashmir festival will be held at Lok versa in Islamabad. The government has announced public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Social media campaign

The Cyber Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched a special social media campaign to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Under the drive, as many as 39 selected videos and 65 images will be disseminated regularly (at a frequency of one audio-visual item every ten minutes) from the official social media of the ministry on February 5, from 8 o’clock in the morning until midnight, a press release said. Relevant information will also appear on the ministry’s website moib.gov.pk.

All social media teams of the attached departments of the Ministry have been asked to support the campaign. Social Media Cell of the Press Information Department will also run a campaign.

The Press Conference of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was broadcast live on official twitter handle of government.

This year, the day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression. Kashmiris have been struggling for seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.