Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and four others until February 8.

The TLP chief and other TLP leaders including Pir Afzal Qadri, Hafiz Farooqul Hassan and Pir Ijaz Ashrafi were produced before Admin Judge ATC Lahore Shaikh Sajjad Ahmed after their physical remanded earlier granted for 14 days had expired.

Tight security measures were taken outside the court premises. The TLP workers were present in large number outside the court on the arrival of their leaders at the court. The Judge extended judicial remand of TLP leaders till Feb 8.

On November 23, 2018, Rizvi was taken into ‘protective custody’ by police from Lahore as the law enforcers launched a massive crackdown on the TLY leaders and activists.

They had been held after the district administration Lahore received a letter from Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Lahore that the activities of Khadim Hussain Rizvi were prejudicial to the public safety and maintenance of public order.

The DIG (Operations) had recommended his detention upon the basis of “evidence/material” placed before the deputy commissioner.

In various parts of the country, violent protests had erupted as Tehrik-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah and other religious parties’ activists blocked major roads through sit-ins and barricades in protest against the Supreme Court verdict.