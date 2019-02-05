Share:

ISLAMABAD - A senior district judge ordered Monday to restore old status of National Cricket Ground by suspending December 6th 2018 order of the civil court.

Additional District Judge Islamabad West Muhammad Sohail announced the order on the appeal filed by President National Cricket Club Shabbir Ahmed, the custodian of National Cricket Ground.

Shabbir lost the case in civil court on some technical grounds, though he has every right to control and manage the ground which was given to National Club as alternate to Lalquarters Cricket Ground in 2007.

“The operation of impugned judgement and decree dated 06-12-2018 stands suspended,” said the order announced by Additional District Judge Islamabad West, Muhammad Sohail after hearing argument of petitioner counsel.

Barrister Kashif Zubair Ahmed, petitioner’s counsel, pleaded against the civil court order and got the relief, as some delinquent elements in the MCI along with one Abid Kiyani were running the affairs of the National Club by proxy.

Several cricketers of National Cricket Club also appeared in the court which graciously orders to restore the old status of the club, besides issuing notices to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Cricket Association. The court has fixed January 18th, 2019 as next date.

The orders stated: “Since the points raised need consideration, the instant appeal is hereby admitted for regular hearing. Subject to submission of duly filled process along with process fee within two days of this order, let the notices be issued for appearance of respondents through process serving agency as well as through courier service for appearance of respondents on 18.02.2019.

“Meantime, considering application duly supported by an affidavit subject to notice and all just legal exceptions, the operation of impugned judgement and decree dated 06-12.2018 stands suspended.”

National Cricket Ground was forcibly occupied by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad some two and half years back. It was done on behest of one Abid Kiyani, a close friend and business partner of Mayor Islamabad.

Since occupation of the ground, neither the MCI or Capital Development Authority or the individuals occupying the ground made any attempt to maintain the ground which now gave a poor look and it was demand of the youth to take back the ground now already ruined.

The role of MCI has become very negative towards sports and capital youth with Mayor Ansar Aziz Sheikh doling out favours to his friends, said President NCC Shabbir Ahmed. A wave of joy hit the Islamabad players and cricketers as the judge announced his decision. “Imran Khan Zindabad, Mayor Islamabad murdabad,” a slogan raised by players of National Club Islamabad. “Aapna Haq Lay Kar Rahain Ghey.”

The players and officials of National Club felt as perhaps they have got back their home after the court orders which ended illegal occupation of MCI and its touts on the ground.