LAHORE - The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD), constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, reviewed progress on the both projects in its meeting held Monday at ICDBMD Secretariat Islamabad.

The meeting, presided over by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)/ICDBMD Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain, was attended by ICDBMD members and co-opted members including former Chairman WAPDA Shams-ul-Mulk, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Joint Secretary (Water) Ministry of Water Resources and Secretary ICDBMD, Chief (Water) Planning, Joint Secretary Ministry of Interior, Joint Secretary (Finance Division), Joint Secretary (EAD), DG (GB) Scouts and Deputy Secretary Prime Minister’s Office.

Addressing the meeting, WAPDA/ICDBMD Chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the ICDBMD and its Sub Committees for early commencement of construction work on Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and Diamer Basha Dam Project. He said that the Implementation Committee, in coordination with all stakeholders, had tremendously contributed towards the national cause of developing water reservoirs in the country. He reiterated that the Committee would continue to serve with same zeal against all odds for accomplishment of the task assigned to it by the Honourable Supreme Court.

Later, detailed presentations were made on the progress achieved on Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams. The participants were also briefed about the financial plans of the two projects.

The meeting was informed that the procedure for procurement of civil and electro-mechanical works for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is continuing in accordance with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) provisions. Once the evaluation of the technically responsive Joint Venture’s financial bid is finalised culminating into award of the contract, the contractor is likely to mobilise in March, whereas preliminary works by WAPDA have already commenced. The meeting was further informed that the procurement of consultancy services for Mohmand Dam is also in process and expected to be completed next month. Pakistani engineers will play lead role in supervision of the construction work.

The Implementation Committee appreciated the progress vis-à-vis acquisition of land for Mohmand Dam, adding that the support rendered by the local tribes and the efforts made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and WAPDA are commendable.

The Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan briefed the meeting that the locals have reposed their full confidence in the Resettlement Action Plan, paving the way for completion of land acquisition for Diamer Basha Dam Project. Procurement processes for civil works and consultancy for Diamer Basha Dam are already underway.

Mohmand Dam’s commencement of civil works in March followed by DIamer Basha Dam in later part of 2019 will provide much needed relief in water and hydropower energy security.