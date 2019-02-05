Share:

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday appreciated Peshawar Zalmi skipper Daren Sammy's efforts to bring back international cricket in Pakistan.

Sammy is in the country ahead of the Pakistan Super League tournament scheduled to be played this month. The Caribbean cricketer also visited the Army Public School in his recent visit.

"We know that you have a lot for Pakistan and people of Pakistan love you. We had not much of international cricket in Pakistan, we hope that with through you other international teams will be encouraged to come and play in Pakistan."

The Pakistan army spokesperson told the Zalmi skipper that in his next visit to Pakistan, he will be taken for matches at the Younis Khan stadium, North Waziristan.

The former West Indian skipper said that he always has felt respect and love from the people of Pakistan.

"I want to thank army chief who has always given the go-ahead to have cricket in Pakistan. Hopefully, all the international cricketers playing PSL this year will take a trip. I have experienced it and it’s amazing. One of the best to play. The crowd is amazing."