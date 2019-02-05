Share:

ISLAMABAD - Diamond Cricket Academy head coach Farrukh Hayat, assistant coach Ishfaq Ali and administrator Moeid Shaikh took around 100 academy students to Trail-3 on Margalla Hills.

While talking to The Nation, Moeid Shaikh said that we had long training session at Diamond Academy in the morning and just to give these kids extra motivation and prepare them for challenges, we took them for hiking. It was a great festivity, as besides the youngsters highly enjoyed; the academy provided them with lunch, juices, drinking water and also arranged transport for these youngsters.

Moeid further said that besides training, it is very important to pay attention towards these youngsters’ mental and physical toughness. We have decided to train kids five days a week in the academy and take them for hiking on two days. Besides swimming and gym, we want our academy players to gain the best fitness level and whenever they are provided with opportunity in NCA or at junior level, they show how much they are strong and well-built, it is very important to prepare youngsters to face all kinds of challenges. These days, youngsters easily get injured due to excessive cricket, so it is important to build their muscles and prepare them according to modern day needs, Moeid concluded.