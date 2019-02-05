Share:

HAFIZABAD-Some drug-peddlers along with their six accomplices allegedly raided the house of a landlord, Shehbaz, in Thatha Jahad Hassanwala. They ransacked his house and seriously tortured his nephew.

The police have arrested one of the accused while other managed their escape.

According to a police source, the police had raided the dens of drug-peddlers including Zaman alias Sunny, Afzaal and others a few days ago and the accused suspected that Shehbaz had provided information to the police about their nefarious activities. Thereupon, the accused Zaman alias Sunny, Afzal, Waseem, Mohsin, Bilal, Zahid, Shoaib Zafar, Naseem alias Kaloo and Afzaal armed with firearms and clubs allegedly raided the house of Shehbaz and seriously tortured Abu Bakr, nephew of Shehbaz. The accused also hurled brickbats at the occupants and ransacked the house. The accused managed their escape, threatening the family members with dire consequences. The police have arrested Afzaal while the others went underground.

OFFICE-BEARERS ELECTED

Dr. Ayub Bhatti and Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz were elected President and General Secretary respectively of Pakistan Homeopathic Association Hafizabad chapter for the current year. Other office-bearers elected were: Vice Presidents Dr. Tahir Zaheer, Dr. Mian Muhammad Naeem and Dr. Ihsanullah Makhdoom, Joint Secretary Dr. Suleman Aslam.

Later, Medical Superintendent District Headquarter Hospital Hafizabad Dr. Rehan Azhar administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers and urged them to serve the ailing humanity with dedication and commitment to get the blessings of Almighty Allah.