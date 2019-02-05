Share:

LAHORE - The Honda Polo Cup 2019 will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground. According to Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, top six teams have been featuring in the 12-goal tournament, which is divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints Black, NM States and Olympia/Momin Ghee. While pool B includes Master Paints/Guard Group, Barry’s and Newage/Diamond Paints. He said that today (Tuesdsy), Master Paints Black will vie against NM State at 2:00 pm while Master Paints/Guard Group in the second match of the day at 3:00 pm. The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday. The LPC President said that a great number of foreign players have been featuring in the high-goal season, which is making the events very challenging and action-packed and providing great opportunities to the spectators to witness high-quality polo throughout the high-goal season.–