ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Monday disposed off a petition seeking release of Junaid Ijaz allegedly picked up by the Counter Terrorism Force of police from Barakhau.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by the father of Junaid through his counsel Ilyas Siddiqui Advocate and disposed off the matter after the counsel requested the court to withdraw the petition.

During the hearing, Siddiqui told the court that he intended to withdraw the petition as his client’s son had returned home last night. Therefore, the bench accepted his request to withdraw the petition.

The petitioner, Ijaz Ahmed, expressed apprehensions in the petition that the CTF might fabricate a false case against his son, Junaid, and kill him as the CTD personnel had done in Sahiwal. He pleaded the court to direct the CTF to produce his son before the court.

He cited in-charge counter terrorism force as respondent and stated in the petition that his son Junaid was sleeping at home when all of the sudden, he heard hue and cry where his sons Junaid and Hammad were sleeping.

He added that the persons who were in civil clothes who took away Junaid with them. He said that two persons were in uniform wearing clothes like uniform of CTD while other persons were in civil clothes and were muffed faces.

The petitioner continued that his son is not involved in any criminal activity and was taken away illegally.