Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said, “We salute the unshaken commitment of Kashmiri people to their right to self-determination. The brave people of Indian-occupied Kashmir have rekindled the freedom movement with their blood and the Pakistani nation stands by them.”

In his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the chief minister said that people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are fighting a war for their survival and freedom. “Kashmiris have written a new history with their blood to achieve the goal of self-determination. There is no other example to match such a brave struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination as they are rendering invaluable sacrifices for their rights and dealing with difficulties and hardships,” he said.

He said that India cannot deprive Kashmiris of their birthright of freedom with state-sponsored terrorism and torture. Depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination by brutal Indian occupation is a blatant violation of human rights, he said. The Indian government cannot suppress the freedom passion of Kashmiris through bullets and the blood of innocent Kashmiri martyrs scarifying their precious lives for freedom will not be wasted, he added. “Pakistan has always raised a vigorous voice against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The resolution of Kashmir dispute in the light of UN resolutions is imperative for durable peace in the region and India will have to resolve the Kashmir issue. Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle; the Pakistani nation is with them. We strongly condemn the inhuman treatment meted out to Kashmiri people by India. The Pakistani nation reiterates its diplomatic, political and moral support to people of occupied Kashmir today,” the chief minister concluded.