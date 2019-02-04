Share:

MULTAN-Former National Assembly speaker Syed Fakhar Imam has said that Modi government has no right to amend Article 370 of Indian Constitution which gives special status to Kashmir, asking the UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir forthwith.

Addressing an annual Kashmir Conference organised by Young Pakistanis Organisation here on Monday, he said that violations of human rights by India in Kashmir is much bigger than another part of the world. He stressed that all human rights organisations of the world raised voice against Indian oppression in Kashmir and now House of Common of UK is also going to hold a conference on Kashmir. He said that historically and geographically Kashmir is part of Pakistan. He said that the martyrdom of Burhan Wani infused a new spirit into Kashmir movement and now the youth had to take the movement to its logical conclusion. He made it clear that the future of Pakistan without Kashmir was incomplete.

He said that the Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination. He pointed out that India and Pakistan had fought three wars on Kashmir and it was India that brought Kashmir issue to the UNO. "But it is also India that always flees from talks on Kashmir," he maintained. He said that over 80 separation movements were currently underway in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Baqir Jafri, MPA Nadeem Qureshi, Makhdoom Zohaib Gillani, Naem Iqbal Naeem and others said that the UNO was not sincere in resolving Kashmir issue. They added that all world powers exhibited dual standards on Kashmir. They asked UNO and world powers to play their role for the just resolution of Kashmir issue. They said that majority of Pakistani rivers came from Kashmir and India got about 15,000 megawatt electricity from the dams built on these rivers.