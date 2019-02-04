Share:

Industries are very significant for the growth and development of a country, but it is equally important to control their harmful side effects. Factories produce chemical, leathers and waste which are directly moving towards the rivers and oceans causing widespread water pollution. Water pollution in turn damages the marine life. Poisonous gases from industries are the leading cause of air pollution, which is affecting the health of the citizens. The question is, is the government doing enough to curb water and air pollution? PM Imran Khan needs to consider the impact pollution is having on the environment, which is in turn affecting the overall climate of the county.

SHAHJAN BALOCH,

Nigwar, January 18.