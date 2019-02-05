Share:

RAWALPINDI - Defending champions Islamabad United announced seasoned campaigner Muhammad Sami as captain to lead United in the 4th edition of HBL Pakistan Super League starting from 14th of this month in UAE.

Islamabad United, as per expectations kept their cards close to their chest till 11th hour and didn’t bother to inform Islamabad and Rawalpindi sports journalists. It was time and again brought into the notice of Islamabad United’s owner Ali Naqvi and despite his repeated promises nothing on ground has changed.

Highly irresponsible attitude of United media manager Zukhurf Khan resulted in senior sports journalists of twin cities were not informed about the press conference held at Pindi Stadium.

It is not the first time as it was witnessed in the past too. Islamabad United being the representative of capital and twice champions, never tried to involve the people of twin cities in festivity nor arrange any ceremony to mark the occasion. Such was the seriousness of the United owner, Ali Naqvi, that he didn’t bother to come to announce captain name and sent CEO Shoaib for such important announcement. PCB should take notice of such non-professional attitude of United owners and ensure next time, the PCB should be involved to take stake-holders onboard.

Sharing his views M Sami thanked United owner for giving him such huge responsibility and he promised to try to live up to huge expectations. “It is always very hard to fill the shoes of such a huge person like Misbahul Haq and will be hard to follow the legacy he left behind. But I will take all my players and team management with me and will deliver for the team and United fans.”

He said United always try to pick those foreign players, who had no issues to come and play in Pakistan. “This time too we have picked players, who are willing to come and play in Pakistan.”

Sharing his views Shoaib said: “We always want to promote local talent and that is the reason that we have given captaincy to Sami and vice captaincy to Shahdab Khan and the captaincy announcement was made by United owner Ali Naqvi through video link.”

CEO said they were highly grateful to Sami as he always remained very much integral part of the United and played key role in helping United win PSL twice in last three editions.

HE further said, in all three previous editions, Sami performance remained exceptional, United are the defending champions and we are hopeful that next PSL will be held in Islamabad as well. United also shared a video of owner Ali Naqvi on twitter announcing the news in a video.

“Mohammad Sami has been a true match winner, not only for Islamabad United but also has been an amazing bowler in PSL itself,” Naqvi said. “We are very very happy for him, for his entire family and we are looking forward to seeing him leading from the front and giving his best as he always does in each match,” he added.

In a statistical review recently shared by the PSL, Sami was ranked as the second most prolific bowler with 37 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55.