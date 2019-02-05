Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police added Rs1.9 million to the national kitty by issuing as many as 64,835 tickets to motorists against different traffic violations during first month of the current year.

The document shared by the ITP showed that as many as 9,918 tickets were issued to smoke-emitting vehicles in order to mitigate environmental degradation, while 8,953 road users were penalised for crossing red signal on different intersections in the federal capital.

A total of 6,840 motorists were fined for infringing the right of way to other road users whereas 4,105 motorists were issued tickets for misbehaving with other commuters.

The number of lane violators stood at 2,969 while 2,933 tickets were handed over to the commuters for using pressure horns while 2,576 were fined for carrying passengers in dangerous position in transport vehicles.

Some 2,522 vehicles wearing defective lights and 10,172 were fined for not complying with traffic rules and regulations.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that the ITP had been conducting several awareness campaigns and constituted different squads to enforce traffic laws in letter and spirit. He said that his department had written more than 2,000 letters to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and indicated several areas across the city for placing these traffic tools and signs.

He regretted the apparent lack of response over the matter and called for strong coordination among 2 entities to rectify the current situation.

Linking the traffic rules enforcement with the road furniture, he deplored that the missing facility was a main hurdle behind weak implementation of commutation laws.

He said that lesser warning boards undermined the ITP’s efficiency and hindered the traffic personnel from issuing traffic tickets to the violators without warning.

He underlined the need for installation of such facility so that the latter could not challenge the violation. “How can a commuter learn the speed limit on the commuting road without a warning board about speed-limit,” he questioned.

He said that it was time to start giving warning through boards as the practice had been endorsed worldwide. Out of total 83, only 40 per cent signals were working while 60 per cent were obsolete, he added.

Meanwhile, the residents of the federal capital also raised their concerns for poor condition of roads infrastructure posing serious threat to their lives and demanded separate two lanes for two wheelers.

Sammad Haider, a resident of sector G-7, urged the authorities concerned for fixing traffic signals, displaying speed limits and other traffic related furniture.

He expressed surprise for issuing the challan without awarding the public about speed limit on commuting road.