LAHORE-Pakistan’s multi-talented, Singer turned Actor Junaid Khan is back with a bang with a gift for music lovers, in the country and across the border with his new song Talash, which is a duet with an Indian Band, SPUNK.

If we list out hit Pakistani Rock Music, Jilawataan and Dhoom by Call are the albums without which the list cannot be completed. Call’s lead Singer and celebrated television actor Junaid Khan collaborated with Indian band SPUNK for a new song Talash and the music lovers are not getting enough of it.

The song contain the hard rock vibe right from the beginning, its intense composition, brilliant guitar riffs, extreme drumming and strong vocals instantly turn-on the Rockstar mode of the audience.

Junaid Khan is a devotee of peace and wants to bring both nations close by music. He stated, “Music knows no boundaries and this collaboration with Spunk is going to spread the message of harmony amongst the people of both cultures.”

Music has always remained as a binding factor between both the nations. Both countries have decent taste of music, good song is always appreciated on both sides of the border while a good singer is respected wherever he goes.

To promote harmony between India and Pakistan, other celebrities need to take notes from Junaid Khan and SPUNK to work together with mutual understanding and respect and bring out more masterpieces of art like Talash, which will eventually bring the nations closer.