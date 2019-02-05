Share:

FAISALABAD/BHALWAL/GUJRANWALA-Kashmir Day will be observed on 5th February (today) with national enthusiasm and zeal throughout Faisalabad division like other parts of the country to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The day will dawn with the special prayers in mosques for the independence of Kashmir. The district administration has arranged various programs to highlight Kashmir issue and expressed solidarity with Kahmiris. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar would participate in Kashmir solidarity conference arranged at Jamia Qasmia Ghulam Muhammadabad. Faisalabad Arts Council organised a photo exhibition pertaining to different aspects of the independence movement of Kashmir and Indian atrocities.

Meanwhile, seminars, speech declamation, painting competitions and other events will also be held at educational institutions to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. Various political, religious, social and other organisations have arranged rallies, seminars, conferences and other programmes to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and support their struggle of independence. The banners pertaining to different slogans of solidarity with Kashmiris have been displayed at conspicuous places throughout the district by the district administration, Municipal Corporation, District Council, PHA, Municipal Committees and other organisations. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar informed that proper security arrangements have been made for Kashmir rallies and other programmes besides ensuring traffic management on the occasion.

In Bhalwal, the lawyer community took out a rally in main bazaar of Bhalwal on Monday to exude solidarity with the people of held Kashmir. The rally was led by Bhalwal Bar Association president Ashfaq Saghir Gujjar. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with demands for the acceptance of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as per their wishes. The lawyers also raised slogans against Indian atrocities with innocuous Kashmiris especially women, children and elderly people.

Former Punjab Bar member from Bhalwal Sajjad Haider Gondal also expressed his anger over the utilisation of brutal force and inhuman techniques to suppress the liberation movement of Kashmiris from Indian subjugation.

Addressing the rally, Mr Javed Kamboh said that Pakistan was made by a great lawyer Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to complete the dream of great thinker Allama Iqbal. “Kashmir will also be liberated from Indian subjugation with the determined spirits of lawyers and Pakistan will continue moral and ethical support to innocent Kashmiris,” he asserted.

In Gujranwala, Commissioner Asadullah Faiz said that self-determination was a right of the people of occupied Kashmir. He said that United Nations should pay its role to stop bloodbath in Kashmir.

He stated these remarks while addressing a seminar in Arts Council Hall here on Monday.

He said that the people of Pakistan joined their Kashmiri brothers and sisters by observing the “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to reaffirm the country’s moral, diplomatic and political support to their legitimate struggle for their basic human rights, especially the right to self-determination, enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Noman Hafeez, MPA Shaheen Raza, Assistant Commissioner Tanvir Yasin, Resident Director Arts Council Saeed Khan, Sajid Jamal Khan, Irfana Amarand and others were also present in the ceremony.

The commissioner further said that India had denied Kashmiris’ right to self-determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council resolutions. Other speakers said the dream for peace in the region would remain elusive until resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris. They urged India to stop bloodshed and allow holding of a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

Earlier, the commissioner inaugurated the portraits exhibition in which children of different educational institutions produced their portraits highlighting cruelty of Indian forces against innocent Kashmir people.