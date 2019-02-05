Share:

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik has emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be high on the agenda of the international community and resolution of this dispute should be a priority for all.

Reported by Radio Pakistan, he was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting in London.

He reiterated that there was no military solution to this dispute and that peaceful and meaningful dialogue was the only way forward. Bondevik reaffirmed his commitment for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Bondevik welcomed the initiatives such as the International Conference on Jammu & Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the participation of the ex-Norwegian Prime Minister in the International Conference on Kashmir and expressed the hope that the participation of prominent international figures would be instrumental in drawing further international attention to the grave human rights situation in IOK and towards the resolution of this longstanding dispute

The Foreign Minister condemned the prevalent human rights situation in Jammu & Kashmir; and recognized that Indian atrocities against helpless Kashmiris are finally being acknowledged by the international community.