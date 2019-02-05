Share:

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor says Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the DG ISPR said that decades of atrocities by Indian forces have failed to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

“Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948. Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening legitimate freedom struggle. Determined Kashmiris shall succeed IA. #KashmirSolidarityDay,” he wrote on Twitter.