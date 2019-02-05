Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Mohammad Tayyab has constituted three member committee to probe death of 65-year-old woman at Emergency of Lahore General Hospital due to alleged negligence of doctors. Prof Farah Shafi will head the committee while Prof Khalid Waheed and Director Emergency Dr Rana Mohammad Shafiq will be members. The committee will submit its report within two day. Vero Bibi was brought to LGH at 9:40pm on Sunday due to chest pain. Doctors carried out her ECG. On deterioration of conditions, she was given CPR but could not survive and breathed her last.

Following protest of her family and attendants, Principal PGMI constituted the committee.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin along with administrative doctors reached the the sopt and assured justice. He transferred both the nurses for alleged negligence.. He said that if any doctor, nurse or staff would responsible, strict action would be taken under rules.