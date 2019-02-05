Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday has said that it is a credit for PTI leadership to introduce health cards for poor people of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people of low income groups living in any part of the country can equally benefit from the health insurance scheme.

The minister severely criticized the previous government for lavish spending on mega projects like Orange Line train.

He said the present government has to bear the burden of heavy interest being paid on the massive borrowing taken by the PML-N government during its tenure.