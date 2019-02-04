Share:

LOS ANGELES - Sofia Vergara feels more confident when she's wearing make-up. The 46-year-old actress - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Joe Manganiello - has admitted that getting her hair and make-up done by a professional helps to boost her confidence levels. Asked when she feels most confident, Sofia replied: ''I wish I could tell you when I just wake up with no make-up, but no! I feel the best when I have professional hair and make-up done. Sofia also stressed the importance of surrounding herself with loving people. The 'Modern Family' star explained that her friends and family have played an important role in keeping her grounded. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think it's important to always be surrounded by people that you love and that you like and you're having fun with. I love the people in my family, the women in my family.'' What's more, the actress revealed that her friends and family served as the inspiration for her new denim line. Sofia - who has a 26-year-old son from her marriage to Joe Gonzalez - explained: ''When I was thinking about whom the woman is that will buy my Walmart jeans, I realised I knew all those models, which were my family.

“I have beautiful women in my family, but they're all very different and they all like to dress very nice. Some are tall, some are very short, some are super voluptuous, and some are super skinny.” “I know all of those women with different bodies and different sizes, so it was very easy to help design what looks good for all those bodies. Sofia thinks social media has played an important role in giving a voice to women of all shapes and sizes. She said: “I think, nowadays, because of social media, we know what people want. Before, people didn't have a voice like they do now.”