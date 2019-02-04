Share:

SARGODHA-A drug addict callously clubbed his wife and sister-in-law to death in suburban village within the area of Jhawarian police.

The accused, identified as Tariq, a resident of Kot Pehlwan village, assaulted his wife Kausar (25) and her sister Rifat (23) with a rod and clubbed the women to death. On intimation, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. The police moved the bodies to hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Xen Building Department and his mother were died and other three sustained injuries in a traffic mishap near Laksian on Lahore-Sargodha Road on Monday. Xen Zahid Aman was going along with his mother Bushra Bibi and other family members in a car. When they reached near Laksian village, a tractor-trolley overloaded with sugarcane collided with the car. Resultantly, Xen Zahid Aman and his mother Bushra Bibi breathed their last on the spot while other three wounded persons were shifted to civil hospital.

The tractor-trolley driver fled away. The deceased officer was appointed in Sialkot and belonged to Sargodha district. Police launched legal action and dead bodies were handed over to heirs after completion of necessary medico legal proceedings.