LAHORE - Master Paints Black has clinched the Zameen Polo Cup after outpacing Diamond Paints/Newage by seven goals to four and a half in the main final played here at Lahore Polo Club ground. Jami Li Hardi was star of the for winning side as he hammered a hat-trick while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem banged in a barace each. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap, Hissam Ali Hyder thwarted two goals and Mir Huzaifa and Alman Jalil Azam struck one goal apiece. In the subsidiary final, Barry’s defeated Guard Group/Master Paints by 8-6 1/2. From the winning side, Raja Mikael Sami thwarted three goals, George Meyrick and Raja Samiullah banged in a brace while Nafees Barry hit one goal. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap, Juan Cruz Losada fired in five goals while Farooq Amin Sufi struck one. Zameen.com CEOs Zeeshan Ali Khan and Imran Ali Khan graced the occasion as chief guests and gave aways trophies and shields to winning team players and runners-up. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, Executive Committee members Omar Saeed Niazi, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, LPC Secretary Col (R) Usman Nasir, members and their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.–