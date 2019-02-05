Share:

SYDNEY:- Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has announced the ongoing season of the Big Bash League would be his last. McCullum, who retired from international cricket in 2016, told his team-mates at Brisbane Heat of the decision after their six-wicket win against Adelaide Strikers on Sunday. “I will continue to play T20 cricket in 2019 in various competitions around the world and will then look to transition into a coaching career,” McCullum, who also represented Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars in 2017 and 2018, said in a statement.