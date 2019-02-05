Share:

Member of European Parliament (MEP) and EU Human Rights Committee has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa regarding Raja Arshad Mehmood who is an accused in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case.

He wrote, "As a member of European Parliament, I write to you in respect of Raja Arshad Mehmood who is standing accused in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case. I had a meeting with Mr Raja Arshad’s son Raja Usman who is a Lancashire constituent of mine as he wanted to discuss his father’s trial and the process with myself.

Wajid Khan further said in the letter, "As you will be aware Raja Arshad has been in prison for the past 3 years and the trial has now finally started in Anti-Terrorism Court No. 1 which is led by Judge Syed Kausar Abbass Zaidi. I plead with yourself to look in to this case and ensure that a fair and free trial is held in a timely manner."

Further, he ensures to extend support in the respective case, "As I sit on the EU Human Rights committee, I take any human rights cases very seriously to ensure people are receiving the right justice and treatment in any scenario. I look forward to your response, if you would like to discuss anything with myself, I would be more than delighted to."