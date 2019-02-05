Islamabad - An Additional District and Sessions released an accused involved in a murder case after a compromise between the parties.

Raza Hassan, son of Nazeer Ahmed, allegedly murdered his cousin Ali over some domestic dispute in Margalla police jurisdiction in May last year. The police registered a case under section 302/34 and arrested the accused and produced the challan before the court. The victims’ heirs submitted the affidavit in the court for a compromise between the two parties over the matter, against which the Additional District and Sessions Judge ordered to release the accused.