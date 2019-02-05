Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is suffering from multiple health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney and cardiac problems, but his treatment can be done in Pakistan, said In-charge of former premier’s medical board Mahmood Ayaz.

While speaking to media professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz said that they had three terms of reference for the former prime minister and those include detailed medical checkup, tests, and change in medication.

Dr Ayaz said that Nawaz Sharif’s tests have been done and today final checkup was carried out. “The recommendations will be sent to the home ministry, who will decide if Nawaz should be shifted from hospital.”

He said that as per the protocol, he cannot reveal the test results of the patients.

On Saturday, the deposed prime minister was shifted from Kot Lakhpat prison to the hospital where he was examined by a three-member medical board.

According to hospital sources, Nawaz has been diagnosed with a kidney stone, but his blood test, ECG, uric acid and other reports were all clear.

In December last year, Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference by an accountability court.

A few days earlier, a team of doctors, including cardiologists, had conducted a medical examination of the PML-N supremo at Kot Lakhpat jail.