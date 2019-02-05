Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nepal Women cricket team defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in the 5th T20 between first-ever cricket series for blind women here at Shalimar Ground on Monday.

Pakistan once again won the toss and as has been the case throughout the series, elected to bat first. Pakistan made 126 for the loss of 6 wicAets. Nisah Bux was the top scorer with 40 and Tayyaba Fatima made 27. All the 6 wickets to fall were run outs.

Nepal in reply chased the target in just 10.4 overs without losing a single wicket. Mankisi played brilliantly and remained unbeaten at 81 off 36 balls with the help of 15 boundaries. Asha Regmi made 32. Faryal Sadiq, Vice President Interloop Ltd, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Maryam Orangzaib MNA, Neil Bhune United Nation Resident Coordinator, Zahid Bhatti Managing Director GHPL, Saleem Baz, GM CSR OGDCL, Ishrat Masood Director General Federal Special Education, Jamshed Kazi Country Representative UN Women were the guest on the occasion and distributed prizes amongst the players.

Player of the series, B1 category: Mona Aryal (Nepal), B2 category: Mankisi (Nepal), B3 category: Binita (Nepal), Best wicketkeeper: Kiran Rafique (Pakistan), Player of the match: Mankisi for her unbeaten 81 runs, valuable player of the match: Asha Regmi.